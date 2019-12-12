Morris provided 36 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Warriors.

It was a good bounce-back game for Morris, who topped 30 points for the first time the season after hitting just four-of-11 shots Tuesday. Though the Knicks have had a difficult season, Morris' rewarded fantasy owners with a career-best season. In fact, Morris could be a trade target for some playoff teams as he's hitting a ridiculous 48.9 percent of his threes on 5.9 attempts per game, good for third-best in the league. Through 23 games, the veteran forward's averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 1.3 assists in 32.6 minutes.