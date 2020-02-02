Morris scored 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), while adding six rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes, as the Knicks shocked the Pacers 92-85.

Morris was a key part of the upset victory, matching the game-high in minutes played and having one of his best scoring nights of the season. He's been locked in as a top-15 asset at the small forward position all season and that is unlikely to change barring a drastic Knicks' roster shakeup at the deadline.