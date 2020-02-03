Knicks' Marcus Morris: Good to go Monday
Morris (illness) is available Monday against the Cavaliers.
Morris is battling an undisclosed illness, though it won't keep him from taking the court Monday. Over his past five games, Morris is averaging 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
