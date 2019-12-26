Knicks' Marcus Morris: Good to go Thursday
Morris (Achilles) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Nets.
After missing Monday's game due to left Achilles soreness, Morris was originally questionable for Thursday. He's been cleared to play, however. This month, he's averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.7 minutes.
