Morris posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Suns.

Morris' strong three-and-D performance netted him 40.6 fantasy points -- his highest mark since Dec. 11 when he posted 60.5 fantasy points against the Warriors. Saturday's effort marked Morris' 10th game this season with at least four made threes, and it was just the eighth time in his career that he's drilled that many threes while adding at least one block and one steal.