Knicks' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring Sunday
Morris contributed 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 loss to Denver.
With interim coach Mike Miller electing to keep the same starting five in place as predecessor David Fizdale, Morris has been able to maintain the high-usage role he's filled for the Knicks throughout the season. Morris' fantasy value would take a significant hit in the likely event that he's moved prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but with no deal believed to be imminent, those rostering him can enjoy the ride for now. Morris is averaging career highs in points (18.7 per game) and three-pointers (2.8 per game) while converting at an 85.2 percent clip from the charity stripe (on 4.3 attempts per game)
