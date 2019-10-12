Knicks' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring
Morris registered 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during the Knicks' 115-99 preseason loss to the Wizards on Friday.
Morris turned in an impressive effort on both the scoreboard and the glass, providing a glimpse of what he might be able to provide as the starting power forward during the regular season. The veteran has been razor sharp in the early going of the exhibition slate, having drained 14 of his 25 attempts in two preseason tilts against the Wizards.
