Morris had 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Morris might not score 20+ points on a regular basis, but he provides enough in other stats to have decent value in most formats, especially if he continues to be part of the starting lineup. He will look to build on his solid opening performance when the Knicks visit the Nets on Friday.