Knicks' Marcus Morris: Leads way with 22
Morris contributed 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to Denver.
Morris posted another solid scoring line, though he wasn't able to add much else. The veteran forward has responded well to his first year in New York and is scoring at a career-best rate. Through 25 games, he's averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 1.4 assists in 32.5 minutes.
