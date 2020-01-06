Knicks' Marcus Morris: Likely to play Tuesday
Morris is deemed probable for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers due to a sore neck, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
It appears as though the veteran is a bit banged up after logging 30-plus minutes in each of the last three contests. Morris though is likely to continue starting and seeing a normal role versus the Lakers on Tuesday.
