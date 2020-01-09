Knicks' Marcus Morris: Listed as questionable
Morris (neck) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Morris has missed the last two games with a sore neck, but the Knicks are hoping to get one of their regular starters back Friday. With Julius Randle (personal) already out, Morris could be in line for an even larger role than usual if he's cleared.
