Morris scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to Charlotte.

Morris took a season-high 13 attempts from three-point range but only made four of them. Nevertheless, his 19.3 points per game this season are currently blowing away his career mark.