Morris tallied just seven points, three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 loss to Toronto.

Morris finally cooled off during the loss, putting up just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting. The game was a blowout meaning the playing time was limited for Morris as well as a number of other players. He has been a top-70 player over the first month of the season and now would seem like as good a time as any to try and sell-high. His role will likely reduce as the season progresses, although David Fizdale is certainly known for making curious rotational decisions.