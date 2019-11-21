Knicks' Marcus Morris: Monster line in 40 minutes
Morris produced 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.
Morris filled up the stat sheet, posting season highs in rebounding and assists while logging heavy minutes. He has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, and in seven of 10 tilts thus far in November. Morris has stepped up and established himself as a go-to scoring option for a Knicks team that's largely lacking in the talent department, and he'll look to continue that trend during Saturday's matchup versus the team he very nearly signed with this offseason (Spurs) before instead opting for New York.
