The NBA won't issue Morris a suspension for the Flagrant 2 foul he committed Monday in the Knicks' preseason game against the Wizards, a league source told Steve Popper of Newsday.

Morris was ejected from the contest for swinging his elbow and bouncing the ball off the head of the Wizards' Justin Anderson in the third quarter of Monday's contest. The incident resulted in a sour ending to an otherwise productive outing for Morris, who poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the fisrt half. With Morris apologizing to Anderson for the incident, the NBA apparently decided the 30-year-old's actions didn't warrant any further discipline. Morris started Monday's contest at small forward and may slot ahead of Kevin Knox on the depth chart at the position when the Knicks open their regular season Oct. 23 in San Antonio.