Knicks' Marcus Morris: No suspension on tap
The NBA won't issue Morris a suspension for the Flagrant 2 foul he committed Monday in the Knicks' preseason game against the Wizards, a league source told Steve Popper of Newsday.
Morris was ejected from the contest for swinging his elbow and bouncing the ball off the head of the Wizards' Justin Anderson in the third quarter of Monday's contest. The incident resulted in a sour ending to an otherwise productive outing for Morris, who poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the fisrt half. With Morris apologizing to Anderson for the incident, the NBA apparently decided the 30-year-old's actions didn't warrant any further discipline. Morris started Monday's contest at small forward and may slot ahead of Kevin Knox on the depth chart at the position when the Knicks open their regular season Oct. 23 in San Antonio.
More News
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Pours in 17 points before ejection•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Starting preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Reaches deal with Knicks•
-
Spurs' Marcus Morris: Reconsidering deal with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Marcus Morris: Latches on with Spurs•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.