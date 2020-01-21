Knicks' Marcus Morris: Nursing ankle sprain
Morris is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right ankle.
Morris turned in a solid showing Monday against the Cavs, putting up 19 points in 30 minutes of action, but he's evidently banged up following the contest. How he fares in morning shootaround and pregame activities should determine his availability for Wednesday's clash.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...