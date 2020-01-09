Knicks' Marcus Morris: Out as expected
Morris (neck) is unavailable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Morris was listed as doubtful for Wednesday, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up. Reggie Bullock and Bobby Portis will start since Julius Randle (personal) is also sidelined.
