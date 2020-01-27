Knicks' Marcus Morris: Posts 20 points in victory
Morris tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Morris continues to play at a high level; he hasn't skipped a beat since missing five straight contests earlier this month. Since returning from injury, Morris is averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He should remain one of New York's main offensive threats heading into Tuesday's matchup at Charlotte.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...