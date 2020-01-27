Morris tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Morris continues to play at a high level; he hasn't skipped a beat since missing five straight contests earlier this month. Since returning from injury, Morris is averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He should remain one of New York's main offensive threats heading into Tuesday's matchup at Charlotte.