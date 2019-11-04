Morris chipped in with 28 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during New York's 113-92 defeat against Sacramento on Sunday.

Morris has scored over 25 points in each of his last two outings, and seems to be gaining more importance on David Fizdale's offensive scheme as the season progresses. He will try to extend this impressive scoring run Wednesday at Detroit.