Morris produced 29 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in Friday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.

The 30-year-old was one rebound short of a double-double but did put in another 29-point performance en route to helping the Knicks win. The veteran has scored 25-plus points in three of his last four games, perhaps cementing him as coach David Fizdale's go-to guy until further notice.