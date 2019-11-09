Knicks' Marcus Morris: Pours 29 in victory at Dallas
Morris produced 29 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in Friday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.
The 30-year-old was one rebound short of a double-double but did put in another 29-point performance en route to helping the Knicks win. The veteran has scored 25-plus points in three of his last four games, perhaps cementing him as coach David Fizdale's go-to guy until further notice.
