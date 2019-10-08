Knicks' Marcus Morris: Pours in 17 points before ejection
Morris registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.
Morris was playing well in his team's preseason opener, though he was slapped with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after hitting an opposing player in the head with the basketball. This likely won't help the veteran as he competes with Kevin Knox for the starting small forward job.
