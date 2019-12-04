Knicks' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Thursday
Morris (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Morris has missed the past two games due to spasms in his neck, though it sounds like he could be cleared to return Thursday. Look for his status to clear up closer to game time, as the Knicks will likely wait and see how Morris feels during pregame warmups before confirming his availability.
