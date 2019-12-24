Play

Morris (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Morris has battled several injuries this season, but he appears to be trending toward playing as he deals with a sore left Achilles. The 30-year-old is officially questionable heading into Thursday's game, but Kevin Knox would likely get the nod if Morris is unable to play.

