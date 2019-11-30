Knicks' Marcus Morris: Questionable Sunday
Morris is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to neck spasms.
Morris presumably picked up the injury in Friday's loss to the Knicks. His status Sunday will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is indeed unable to suit up against his former team look for Kevin Knox and potentially Bobby Portis to see some increased run.
