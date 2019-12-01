Knicks' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Sunday
Morris (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Morris was considered questionable due to neck spasms but won't be able to play Sunday. Kevin Knox will enter the starting lineup in his place. Morris' status for the second half of the back-to-back Monday in Milwaukee remains up in the air.
