Morris totaled 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Morris returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with a neck injury and immediately saw the second-most minutes on the team in this one. While it remains a possibility that he'll be dealt before the trade deadline and thus potentially see his fantasy value decline some, Morris is sporting career highs in scoring, treys and blocks while connecting on a career-best 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.