Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 20 in Friday's loss
Morris had 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.
Morris was highly efficient offensively, and he somehow continues to shoot the ball much better from beyond the arc than inside it. He has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games, seven of the last nine and 10 of 14 here in November. Expect Morris to remain aggressive during Sunday's matinee matchup versus his most recent former team (Celtics).
More News
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Minimal production in losing effort•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores team-high 26 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Another 20-point performance•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Monster line in 40 minutes•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scoring surge continues•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 20 in win•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...