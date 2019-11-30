Morris had 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.

Morris was highly efficient offensively, and he somehow continues to shoot the ball much better from beyond the arc than inside it. He has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games, seven of the last nine and 10 of 14 here in November. Expect Morris to remain aggressive during Sunday's matinee matchup versus his most recent former team (Celtics).