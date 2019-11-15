Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 20 in win
Morris totaled 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over Dallas.
Morris was on fire from behind the arc, making five-of-seven threes, though he struggled with his shot elsewhere, making just two-of-12 of his other attempts. The veteran forward is thriving in his first year in New York as he's seeing the highest workload of his career. Through 12 games, Morris' averaging a career-best 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes.
