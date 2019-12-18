Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 22, goes 7-of-7 from line
Morris scored 22 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) in a 143-120 victory over the Hawks on Tuesday, adding four rebounds and two assists.
The Knicks scored an impressive 41 points in the first quarter, which is the most points they've put up in a single quarter all season, and Morris' 13-point, first-quarter contribution was a big reason why. The 30-year old was the only Knick to score double-digit points in that first quarter. He recently popped up in trade rumors, but has since denied the desire to be traded. Morris' $15 million expiring contract could be seen as a decent value by other teams considering he's posting career-bests in points, threes and blocks this season. If he gets dealt to a contending team, his fantasy value would likely take a hit, as there would be a good chance his 32.1 minutes per game, and 23.8 usage rate would come down.
