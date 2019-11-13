Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss
Morris managed 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.
Morris was inefficient from the field but fell just one board shy of a double-double. He has scored at least 22 points in four of six games here in November and remains one of the team's most consistent two-way contributors. Despite his subpar field goal percentage, Morris is a decent option across most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Pours 29 in victory at Dallas•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Posts 28 points against Kings•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores 29 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Blocks four shots Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Knicks' Marcus Morris: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...