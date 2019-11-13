Morris managed 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Morris was inefficient from the field but fell just one board shy of a double-double. He has scored at least 22 points in four of six games here in November and remains one of the team's most consistent two-way contributors. Despite his subpar field goal percentage, Morris is a decent option across most fantasy formats.