Morris accrued 29 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to Boston.

Morris reversed a five-game stretch of sub-33.3 percent shooting with his performance Friday. It was the veteran forward's second time eclipsing the 20 points threshold in 2019-20, and easily his best all-around offensive display. While he's scored in double-figures in 5-of-6 games so far, Morris' buckets haven't come easily. He's shooting just 37.7 percent from the field on the year and has been buoyed by his 44.8 three-point conversion. That said, he's playing 33.8 minutes per game, and appears to have landed his largest offensive role since his time in Detroit.