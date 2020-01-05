Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores career-high 38
Morris amassed 38 points (13-19 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 loss to the Clippers.
Morris supplied a career high in scoring and finished with twice as many points as field goal attempts. His career year continues, and fantasy owners have to be hoping he isn't dealt to a contender prior to the trade deadline.
