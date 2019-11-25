Knicks' Marcus Morris: Scores team-high 26 points Sunday
Morris ended with 26 points (9-17 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to Brooklyn.
Morris paced the Knicks in scoring once again Sunday, continuing his solid play of late. Although the reasoning behind giving Morris so many minutes is unclear, he is taking advantage of the situation. He is arguably the most consistent player on the Knicks roster at the moment and should be rostered in all leagues.
