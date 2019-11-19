Morris scored 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward continues to come up big for the Knicks. Morris has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games and six of the last nine, averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 boards and 3.0 threes over that stretch. He's never averaged more than 14.1 points over a full season, but given the lack of established offensive options on the New York roster, Morris could see enough shots the rest of the way to blow past that mark in 2019-20.