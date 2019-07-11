Knicks' Marcus Morris: Signs with Knicks
Morris will be signing with the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After reopening his decision to join the Spurs, Morris will indeed be singing with the Knicks. It's a reported one-year deal worth $15 million, almost $10 million more than his expected deal was with the Spurs. Morris will presumably be the starting power forward for the Knicks from day one, competing with newly-signed Julius Randle. The veteran averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season with Boston.
