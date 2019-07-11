Morris will be signing with the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After reopening his decision to join the Spurs, Morris will indeed be singing with the Knicks. It's a reported one-year deal worth $15 million, almost $10 million more than his expected deal was with the Spurs. Morris will presumably be the starting power forward for the Knicks from day one, competing with newly-signed Julius Randle. The veteran averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season with Boston.