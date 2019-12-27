Morris totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 victory over Brooklyn.

Morris returned to action after missing the previous game due to left Achilles soreness. He played 34 minutes in the victory and did not appear to be troubled by the injury. He is putting together a nice season for the Knicks and is a must-roster player across all formats. However, the expectation is that his role could reduce as the season progresses and the team moves towards developing their young core.