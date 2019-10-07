Knicks' Marcus Morris: Starting preseason opener
Morris will start Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
It's only the preseason opener, so David Fizdale could just be trying out one potential lineup, but it's worth noting that Morris is getting the nod over second-year forward Kevin Knox, who struggled in a significant role as a rookie.
