Knicks' Marcus Morris: Struggles from field
Morris scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 loss at Portland.
After a scoring explosion that saw him score 20 or more points in six of seven games during November, now Morris has crashed down to earth and he has topped the 10-point mark just twice in his last five games, while missing two games earlier this month. He should remain one of the Knicks' main scoring threats, but he shouldn't be anything more than a mid-tier fantasy asset at this point.
