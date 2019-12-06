Morris scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt) while tacking on two rebounds, two assists and a block during the Knicks' 129-92 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday night.

Morris missed the previous two contests (neck), but came out firing Thursday and led the Knicks in shots taken. Unfortunately, he did not make many of those shots. His biggest moment was getting into an altercation with Nikola Jokic before the two were separated. Barring a trade, Morris is unlikely to appear on fantasy radars.