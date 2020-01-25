Morris tallied 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.

It was only the 30-year-old's third double-double of the season, the last of which came on Dec. 11. The performance is part of a continuing success streak, where the former Kansas product has averaged 20 points and shot 46.9 percent in his last four games. Morris is next in line for a Sunday home matchup against the Nets, who he previously dominated for 26 points the last time the Knicks hosted Brooklyn.