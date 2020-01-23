Knicks' Marcus Morris: Team-high 20
Morris had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.
Morris and the Knicks hung around against the dominant Lakers, entering halftime tied at 48. That figure as well as just 20 representing the team-high were symbolic of what was a relatively dull offensive affair. Morris is arguably the only consistent source of offense in New York at the moment, fueling his status as a productive contributor.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...