Morris had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Morris and the Knicks hung around against the dominant Lakers, entering halftime tied at 48. That figure as well as just 20 representing the team-high were symbolic of what was a relatively dull offensive affair. Morris is arguably the only consistent source of offense in New York at the moment, fueling his status as a productive contributor.