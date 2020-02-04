Knicks' Marcus Morris: Team-high 26 in OT win
Morris scored 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
Despite a stomach bug that had him listed as questionable coming into the contest, Morris still led the Knicks in scoring, although the rest of his line was fairly empty. If the team is thinking about moving him at the trade deadline, Morris is doing everything he can to boost his market value, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games and at least 17 in each of his last 10.
