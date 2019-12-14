Knicks' Marcus Morris: Tip-in helps seal win
Morris had 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five boards and five assists in 30 minutes of a 103-101 win against Sacramento on Friday.
Morris didn't have his most prolific night, but he tipped in a missed shot to put his team up by five points with nine seconds left in the game, all but sealing his team's first back-to-back wins of the year. Morris and the Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
