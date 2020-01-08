Knicks' Marcus Morris: Unavailable Tuesday
Morris (neck) won't play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Morris was initially listed as probable before being downgraded to doubtful earlier Tuesday. The veteran forward put up 38 points, five rebounds, on assist and two steals Sunday, but he'll be out for the front end of the back-to-back set in Los Angeles.
