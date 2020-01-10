Knicks' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Friday
Morris (neck) was downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Morris was listed as questionable on the injury report Thursday, but he's now unlikely to retake the court Friday. The 30-year-old is on track to miss his third straight game with the neck injury, which should allow Reggie Bullock to receive another start.
