Knicks' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Morris (neck) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Morris is trending towards missing a second straight game as he continues to battle a sore neck. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. If he's unable to go, Kevin Knox (ankle) and Reggie Bullock could both see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...