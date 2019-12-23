Play

Morris (Achilles) will be held out of Monday's game against Washington, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Morris won't play Monday as he nurses a sore left Achilles. Look for Kevin Knox to nab the start as he did during Morris' previous absences this year. The veteran forward's status for Wednesday's tilt with Brooklyn will remain unclear until the team provides an official update.

