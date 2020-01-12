Knicks' Marcus Morris: Won't play Sunday
Morris (neck) won't play Sunday against the Heat, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Morris will remain out for a fourth straight contest Sunday while he continues to tend to a sore neck. His absence will likely open up another start at small forward for Reggie Bullock, who is dealing with a left thigh contusion but is considered probable.
