Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Absent from injury report

Hezonja (leg) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Hezonja missed New York's last game before the All-Star break due to a bruised left leg, although it appears he'll be good to go following some time off. Expect him to start and handle his usual allotment of minutes.

