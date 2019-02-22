Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Absent from injury report
Hezonja (leg) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hezonja missed New York's last game before the All-Star break due to a bruised left leg, although it appears he'll be good to go following some time off. Expect him to start and handle his usual allotment of minutes.
