Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Another double-digit scoring outing

Hezonja tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

After failing to crack the rotation in back-to-back games Jan. 23 and 25, Hezonja has been above 20 minutes in each of the past five contests and provided the Knicks with a strong scoring punch off the bench. It was particularly encouraging for Hezonja that the addition of the newly acquired Wesley Matthews (28 minutes) didn't result in a downturn in playing time. Matthews is a candidate to get dealt again prior to Thursday's deadline and could have his contract bought out shortly thereafter if a deal fails to materialize, which increases the odds that Hezonja finally gains some stability on the second unit.